Top Story Turtle

Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati The News Movement does not store any user data, the only data stored is the workspace information for sending messages to the user.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati The News Movement does not store any user data. Any information related to the workspace is removed upon uninstallation.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati We store only minimal workspace metadata (like workspace ID and tokens) needed for app functionality. No user-generated content or personal data is stored. All data is encrypted and used solely to support the Slack integration.

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati no

L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM) yes

Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i gpt-3.5-turbo-0125

Impostazioni di conservazione LLM We do not use any Slack conversation data to train AI models. All data is processed ephemerally and not retained after the analysis is complete.

Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM No user data is retained by the LLM service after processing.