Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati Orchestra retains Personal Data about you as necessary to provide our services or perform our business or commercial purposes related to data collection. When determining retention periods for specific data categories, we consider factors such as the source of the data, the purpose of collection, and legal obligations. In some instances, we may retain Personal Data for longer periods, particularly if required by legal obligations, dispute resolution, fee collection, or as permitted or mandated by applicable laws, rules, or regulations. Additionally, we may retain information in a de‑identified or aggregated form that does not personally identify you. If you have questions regarding data security or retention, please contact us at support@getorchestra.io. For data shared through an Orchestra organization, the third‑party administrator retains shared Personal Data in accordance with their data retention policies.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati Orchestra retains Personal Data about you as necessary to provide our services or perform our business or commercial purposes related to data collection. When determining retention periods for specific data categories, we consider factors such as the source of the data, the purpose of collection, and legal obligations. In some instances, we may retain Personal Data for longer periods, particularly if required by legal obligations, dispute resolution, fee collection, or as permitted or mandated by applicable laws, rules, or regulations. Additionally, we may retain information in a de‑identified or aggregated form that does not personally identify you. If you have questions regarding data security or retention, please contact us at support@getorchestra.io. For data shared through an Orchestra organization, the third‑party administrator retains shared Personal Data in accordance with their data retention policies.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati Files are securely stored in private AWS S3 buckets. All files are encrypted both at rest and in transit. Access is controlled via authenticated endpoints within Orchestra. Files are streamed through the platform and are not directly accessible. Database data is hosted on AWS Aurora and DynamoDB. It is encrypted at rest and during transit, with access restricted to specifically authorized AWS resources. The database is network isolated, and backups are fully encrypted.

Sedi dei data center Regno Unito

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati no