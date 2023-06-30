User data will be stored at all times while Meetup is installed to a workspace. When uninstalling Meetup from a workspace, all user and workspace data relevant to that installation will be securely and irreversibly deleted.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati

If you would like to request access to or deletion of your data. Please send an email to support@bryllyant.com. Include your contact information, information to identify your data, and reason for the request and we will get back to you as soon as possible.