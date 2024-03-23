Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati Wiv.ai will retain Customer Data only for the duration necessary to provide bot services. Workspace information (channel names, user lists, email mappings) is cached temporarily in memory during active sessions and is not permanently stored. Message content sent through the bot is transmitted directly to Slack and is not retained by Wiv.ai. Any configuration data (such as selected channels or preferences) is retained only while the bot is installed in the workspace and is deleted upon uninstallation.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati Wiv.ai will remove Customer Data immediately upon workspace uninstallation or upon customer request. Users can request data deletion at any time by contacting support@wiv.ai. Upon receiving a deletion request, all associated workspace configuration data will be removed within 30 days. As the bot does not store message content or conversation history, there is no message data to archive or remove. Workspace administrators can revoke the bot's access at any time through Slack's app management settings, which immediately terminates data access.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati Wiv.ai stores minimal Customer Data necessary for bot operation. Workspace configuration (selected channels, user preferences) is stored securely in encrypted databases hosted on AWS infrastructure in the US-East region. No message content is stored by Wiv.ai - messages are only transmitted through our services to Slack APIs. Workspace metadata accessed through OAuth scopes (channel lists, user information, email addresses) is temporarily cached in memory during active operations and is not persisted to disk. All data is encrypted in transit using TLS 1.2+ and at rest using AES-256 encryption.

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati AWS

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati yes

Linee guida per i sub-incaricati https://trust.wiv.ai/