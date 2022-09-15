CONTROL OF YOUR INFORMATION Customers will generally be able to edit, select or delete the amount and type of personal data they disclose to us when using our services. This will be managed through your Account with us, the settings section of your account, and through the means mentioned in this Policy. YOUR PRIVACY RIGHTS You may have certain rights in respect of your personal information under applicable data protection laws. Subject to any exemptions provided by law, this may include the right to: - Access your personal information; - Rectify or update your information, when inaccurate or incomplete; - Request deletion of your information or, in certain circumstances, restrict our processing of your information; - Object —with legitimate reasons— to the processing of your information; - Revoke your consent for the processing of your information; and/or - Request portability of your information. As mentioned above, you are able to exercise some of these rights through your Account with us. Otherwise, if you wish to exercise your rights under applicable data protections laws please write to us using the details provided below and include, at a minimum, the following information: (i) your complete name, address and/or email address in order for us to respond to your privacy request; (ii) attached documents establishing your identity; and (iii) a clear and concise description of the personal information with regard to which you seek to exercise any of your privacy rights. If you request rectification, please indicate the amendments to be made and attach documentation to back up your request. We will handle all privacy requests in accordance with applicable data protection laws. Upon receipt of your privacy request, and after due review of its merit, we may then fulfill your request. If you ask us to delete your information, please note that we may not be able to delete all of your information from our databases but, if that is the case, we will mark such information as permanently inaccessible. If you are located in the European Economic Area, Switzerland or United Kingdom, you also have the right to lodge a complaint with your local data protection authority or the Dutch Data Protection Authority, which is NEXT's lead supervisory authority in the European Union: Dutch Data Protection Authority / Autoriteit Persoonsgegevens PO Box 933742509 AJ DEN HAAG Phone (+31) - (0)70 - 888 85 00 Fax: (+31) - (0)70 - 888 85 01 Privacy policy: