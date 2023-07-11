Hybride.place

Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Our data retention policy ensures that data collected by our organization is stored until either the user explicitly requests its deletion or until 6 months after the user removes the application. This timeframe allows for the necessary period to address any potential data recovery needs or user requests. Following the expiration of these timeframes, all data will be securely and permanently deleted or anonymized to maintain compliance with privacy regulations. Access to stored data will be strictly controlled and limited to authorized personnel, and robust security measures will be implemented to prevent unauthorized access, loss, or alteration. This policy aims to prioritize user control and privacy while also meeting legal and regulatory requirements.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Our data archival/removal policy aligns with our data retention policy and the rule that data is archived and removed upon user request by sending an email to maartenpaauw@gmail.com. When a user explicitly requests the archival of their data, we will securely store it for a designated period based on the nature of the data and its potential relevance to the user's future needs. Archived data will be kept in a protected environment with restricted access. If a user requests the removal of their data, we will promptly delete it from our systems, ensuring its complete eradication. Furthermore, in accordance with our data retention policy, data will be automatically deleted after the specified retention period, regardless of user request, to comply with privacy regulations. Our organization is dedicated to respecting user preferences and maintaining the highest standards of data protection throughout its lifecycle.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Our data storage policy adheres to the principle of storing only the data necessary for the functioning of our application. We strictly limit the collection and retention of user data to what is essential for providing our services effectively. We prioritize minimizing the amount of personally identifiable information (PII) stored and ensure that any sensitive data is protected with strong encryption and access controls. We regularly review and assess the data we retain to ensure its ongoing necessity and relevance for the application. Should data become unnecessary for the operation of the application, we will promptly and securely delete it to reduce potential risks and maintain compliance with privacy regulations. By adopting this policy, we demonstrate our commitment to safeguarding user privacy and maintaining responsible data storage practices.
Sedi dei data center
Paesi Bassi
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud hosted
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
Digital Ocean
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no