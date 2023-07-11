Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Data (organization ID, channel ID, and securely encrypted bot token) is retained on Skift's server as long as the organization has the app installed. When user uninstalls app, all associated data is deleted.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Procedure for handling requests for data deletion: email request to infosecurity@skift.com.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Skift stores the following information: install name, team ID, bot ID, encrypted bot token, and the ID of the channel where the bot posts updates.
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no