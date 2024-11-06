Criteri di conservazione dei dati
We will retain data as is necessary to maintain operation of the AnswerHub. This includes the user IDs and questions/answers provided by users in the Web Interface.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
We will remove any user data upon request from an admin of an AnswerHub account.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
We will store any essential user data indefinitely, as long as the AnswerHub account associated with this user data remains active.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
Azure
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
yes
Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i
Meta Llama 3 hosted on Groq
Impostazioni di conservazione LLM
Groq, Inc will not retain your personal information longer than is allowable by United States law.
Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM
Groq, Inc operates in the United States, and all personal information processed through its services, including data from LLM interactions, is stored and managed within the United States.
Politica di residenza dei dati LLM
Groq, Inc and its websites are located in the United States, and Groq, Inc processes and stores all Personal Information in the United States.