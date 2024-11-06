AnswerHub (formerly FAQ Bot) helps teams handle repetitive questions quickly by delivering precise, instant answers straight from your team’s existing content. :page_facing_up::sparkles: Whether you’re working with FAQs, documents, or websites, AnswerHub makes it easy to keep information at your fingertips.

AnswerHub integrates directly with Slack and allows unanswered questions to be forwarded to expert users, whose responses can be saved to the knowledge base with one click, effectively filling knowledge gaps in the process. :bulb::books: How to Use AnswerHub: :speech_balloon: Ask a Question

• Tag @AnswerHub anywhere to get an answer.

• Set up auto-response channels to automatically respond to questions if an answer is found.

• Send a question directly in a DM to receive a private answer.

• Type /faq or /ask to search for answers instantly.

• Use the "Ask AnswerHub" shortcut on any message to get quick answers. :books: Build the Knowledge Base

• Use /answerhub to add FAQs, documents, and websites to the knowledge base and manage app settings. Key Features:

- Instant Answers :zap:: AI-powered responses from your existing content, so your team has what they need, when they need it.

- Wide Content Compatibility :file_folder:: Handles FAQs, documents, websites, and more.

- Automatic Knowledge Base :brain:: Saves responses from team experts, building a comprehensive, always-up-to-date resource.

- Flexible Interactions :robot_face:: Access AnswerHub via commands, @tags, shortcuts, DMs, and channels.

- Privacy and Control :lock:: No model training on your data, with controlled user access to the knowledge base. Add AnswerHub to your Slack workspace to make team communication faster, simpler, and smarter. :sparkles: This app uses Large Language Models (LLMs) to predict answers, but it may occasionally be inaccurate. Always verify critical information independently when making important decisions.