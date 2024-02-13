Introducing ThriveSparrow :star2:, the ultimate employee success platform that empowers organizations to cultivate thriving workplaces and amplify performance for continuous employee success. :seedling: ThriveSparrow inspires a culture of appreciation aligned with an organization’s core values, encouraging teams to reflect on their company’s mission and vision every day. :sports_medal: It motivates and boosts performance with dynamic leaderboards, fostering friendly competition and helping unleash each team’s brightest stars. :gift: ThriveSparrow streamlines the process of rewarding high-performing employees, making redemption easy and seamless. :bar_chart: Through its dynamic dashboards, ThriveSparrow unlocks powerful insights, providing organizations with individual Kudos points, identifying patrons, and understanding alignment with organizational values. :fire: How does Kudos work? Did your colleague just swoop in and save your day? Or went the extra mile to crack that bug? Time to give them a shout-out! Granting Kudos is pretty simple… :one: Mention your peer’s name, add ‘+’ followed by the number of points and share a message that’ll make their day!

:two: If you want to appreciate more than one peer, just mention all the names at one go followed by the same steps as before.

:three: When you want to distribute the points, just make sure that you do the same, but in different lines this time! That’s how simple it is to use Kudos. :dart: ThriveSparrow empowers growth-focused organizations with comprehensive recognition module, engagement surveys, performance reviews and goal management. Witness your workplace soar to new heights of success :rocket:, as employees seamlessly integrate the platform, fostering continuous growth and a thriving environment for all. :heavy_plus_sign: To note: Only when you’re a workspace admin, you’ll be able to integrate ThriveSparrow with Slack.