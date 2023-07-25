Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Data Retention and Destruction
Data retention policies are in place to make sure we retain data only up to 30 days after cancellation or termination of service. Thereafter, data will be securely deleted. Customers also can request data deletions and we can process requests on the same day.
Abacus.AI has several policies in place to ensure the security and privacy of customer data. Here are some key points that might be relevant to a customer:
Abacus.AI classifies its information into four categories: Public, Internal Access, Client Confidential Data, and Company Confidential Data. The classification determines the level of protection and access restrictions applied to the data.
The company has a strict Acceptable Use Policy that applies to all employees, contractors, and third parties. Use of the system is conditional on acceptance of this policy.
Abacus.AI has a comprehensive data retention policy. Confidential Data, which includes all customer data, is retained for the duration of the models that are active in production. Once the models are deactivated, the associated data is deleted. Customer data is not retained beyond the period of the Customer contracts with Abacus.AI.
The company has strict policies for the management of removable media. The use of personal removable media devices is prohibited, and all data stored on removable media devices must be encrypted.
Abacus.AI has a policy for teleworking that employs security controls to ensure that information resources are not compromised.
The company has a policy for information backup. Information and information systems are backed up and the recovery process is tested regularly to ensure that mission-critical data and archives are adequately preserved and protected against data loss and destruction.
Abacus.AI has a policy for securing offices, rooms, and facilities. Measures are taken to protect physical office premises from unauthorized access.
The company has a policy for independent review of information security. An independent review is performed annually to ensure continued adherence to information security objectives and effectiveness of security controls.
HOW LONG DO WE KEEP YOUR INFORMATION?
Following termination or deactivation of your account, Abacus.AI, its Clients, Affiliates, or its service providers may retain information (including your profile information) and user Content for a commercially reasonable time for backup, archival, and/or audit purposes. If you have any questions about the termination or deactivation of your account, please contact us directly at privacy@abacus.ai.
CHILDREN
Abacus.AI is not intended for children. If you are under 18, you may use the Site and Services only with the supervision of your parent or guardian. The Services are not directed to anyone under the age of 16. A parent or guardian who becomes aware that his or her child under the age of 16 has used the Services may contact us at legal@abacus.ai and we will attempt to delete the child’s personal information as soon as possible.
NOTICE FOR RESIDENTS OF THE EUROPEAN AND SWISS ECONOMIC AREAS, PRIVACY SHIELD AND CONTRACTUAL TERMS
Abacus.AI is committed to subjecting all personal data received from European Union (“EU”) member countries and Switzerland, in reliance on the Privacy Shield Framework (“Privacy Shield”), to the Privacy Shield’s applicable Principles.
Abacus.AI is subject to the regulatory enforcement powers of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission. In certain situations, Abacus.AI may be required to disclose personal data in response to lawful requests by public authorities, including to meet national security or law enforcement requirements.
For more information read:
https://abacus.ai/security
https://abacus.ai/privacy
https://abacus.ai/terms
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Data Retention and Destruction
If you want to remove your data, please email to us at help@abacus.ai, we will delete it within 30 days
Detailed policy:
Data retention policies are in place to make sure we retain data only up to 30 days after cancellation or termination of service. Thereafter, data will be securely deleted. Customers also can request data deletions and we can process requests on the same day.
Abacus.AI has a robust data archival and removal policy in place to ensure the security and privacy of customer data. Here are some key points that might be relevant to a customer:
Abacus.AI has a comprehensive data retention policy. Confidential Data, which includes all customer data, is retained for the duration of the models that are active in production. Once the models are deactivated, the associated data is deleted. Customer data is not retained beyond the period of the Customer contracts with Abacus.AI.
Data beyond its useful life (expiry data retention period) is purged using appropriate data destruction techniques. For digital data, this can be achieved by deleting the encryption key and/or deleting the data on disk.
Abacus.AI requires that all paper documents that are designated for destruction should be shredded on-site. Additionally, a NAID licensed document destruction company should be contracted to provide document destruction services. This applies to media such as laptop hard drives and any other removable media.
The company has a policy for information backup. Information and information systems are backed up and the recovery process is tested regularly to ensure that mission-critical data and archives are adequately preserved and protected against data loss and destruction.
Special attention is given to PII/PHI data retention requirements, ensuring that sensitive customer data is handled with the utmost care and in compliance with legal requirements.
Abacus.AI has a policy for the management of removable media. The use of personal removable media devices is prohibited, and all data stored on removable media devices must be encrypted. This ensures that customer data is not accidentally lost or exposed during the archival or removal process.
For more info read:
https://abacus.ai/security
https://abacus.ai/privacy
https://abacus.ai/terms
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Abacus.AI has a comprehensive data storage policy to ensure the security and privacy of customer data. Here are some key points that might be relevant to a customer:
1. Abacus.AI classifies its information into four categories: Public, Internal Access, Client Confidential Data, and Company Confidential Data. The classification determines the level of protection and access restrictions applied to the data.
2. For digital data, all data should be encrypted at rest with strong encryption keys. This ensures that customer data is secure and protected from unauthorized access.
3. Abacus.AI has a policy for the management of removable media. The use of personal removable media devices is prohibited, and all data stored on removable media devices must be encrypted. This ensures that customer data is not accidentally lost or exposed during the storage process.
4. The company has a policy for information backup. Information and information systems are backed up and the recovery process is tested regularly to ensure that mission-critical data and archives are adequately preserved and protected against data loss and destruction.
5. Abacus.AI requires that all paper documents be scanned and filed away where it will be retained for the appropriate number of years. The original paper document depending on the nature of the document may be deposited in the secure shred box for document destruction. If the document must be stored, it shall be placed in banker boxes and filed away categorized by year and department.
6. Abacus.AI has a policy for securing offices, rooms, and facilities. Measures are taken to protect physical office premises from unauthorized access, ensuring that physical data storage locations are secure.
7. Special attention is given to PII/PHI data storage requirements, ensuring that sensitive customer data is handled with the utmost care and in compliance with legal requirements.
More more information read:
https://abacus.ai/security
https://abacus.ai/privacy
https://abacus.ai/terms
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud hosted
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
Azure, Aws, GCP
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
yes
Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i
openai, gemini, claude, grok
Impostazioni di conservazione LLM
Abacus.AI retains data only for as long as necessary to provide the intended functionality of the app or as required by applicable laws and regulations. Data retention policies are configurable to meet user or organizational requirements, and users can re
Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM
Abacus.AI ensures that all data processed by the app is handled securely and in compliance with industry best practices. Data tenancy is managed to ensure that customer data is logically separated and isolated, preventing unauthorized access or cross-tena
Politica di residenza dei dati LLM
Abacus.AI processes and stores data in compliance with applicable data residency requirements. Data is stored in secure data centers located in regions that align with the user's or organization's residency preferences, where applicable. We ensure complia