Stream Deck Plugin for Slack

Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Data Collected:
The Stream Deck plugin collects and stores data fetched from the Slack API. This data is stored locally on the user's PC.
Retention Period:
Data fetched from the Slack API is retained for as long as the user actively uses the Stream Deck plugin. Upon uninstallation of the plugin, all locally stored data is automatically deleted.
Purpose of Retention:
Data is retained solely for the functionality of the Stream Deck plugin, enabling users to efficiently access Slack functionalities through their Stream Deck device.
User Consent:
By using the Stream Deck plugin, users implicitly consent to the retention of their Slack data on their local PC for the purpose outlined above.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Archival:
No archival of data is performed by the Stream Deck plugin. All data fetched from the Slack API is stored locally on the user's PC and is not replicated or backed up elsewhere.
Removal:
Upon uninstallation of the Stream Deck plugin, all locally stored data related to Slack is permanently deleted from the user's PC. Users can also manually delete their Slack data by uninstalling the plugin.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Storage Location:
Data fetched from the Slack API is stored locally on the user's PC. The Stream Deck plugin does not transfer or store this data on external servers or cloud platforms.
Security Measures:
The Stream Deck plugin employs standard security measures to protect the locally stored data on the user's PC. This includes encryption where appropriate and adherence to best practices for software security.
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no