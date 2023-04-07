Pigment brings together people, data, and processes through its intuitive, adaptable, and integrated platform. We empower teams to quickly build trusted strategic and operational plans, adapt to change, and future-proof their business.
With the Pigment app for Slack, receive all your Pigment notifications as Slack direct messages:
• Mentions and replies
• Updates on workflows and tasks
• Updates on scheduled imports, snapshots, and other background tasks
This app can only be installed by a Pigment Security admin; depending on permissions, collaboration from a Slack workspace owner may be required.
Once installed, all Pigment Members connected to their Slack accounts will receive notifications also on Slack. Only Pigment Security admins can set up and manage these connections.
Users can configure which notifications they want to receive on Slack from their Pigment Account Notification Settings.
To know whether you are eligible to Pigment app for Slack, check our pricing plans here: https://www.pigment.com/plans