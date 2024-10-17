KnowledgeOwl Webhooks

Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati We hold ourselves to the following policies, unless otherwise prevented by legal or compliance requirements: - Do not save customer data that we do not need - Delete customer data after it is no longer necessary to possess (This should be done within a year of the data no longer being required) - Data backups shall be deleted on a 60 day rolling schedule to ensure that any deleted data that is truly not needed is removed from all Silly Moose systems - Customer requests for data deletion are to be honored, barring any particular legal or compliance issues (Requested data will be deleted from our running data stores within 30 days and will be removed from all our data stores within 90 days)

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati We follow the requirements below: - Regular policy review of our cloud providers to ensure that they properly delete data stored in their environments - All systems and removable storage media being required must have all data be securely deleted prior to the device completing the retirement process - The erasure process should follow the DoD 5220.22-M standard - If possible, the storage device should be physically destroyed after secure erasure

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati To ensure the protection of our data, we have set the following requirements: - Yearly review of cloud provider policies on data protection and deletion - All cloud storage resources containing sensitive internal or client data must be encrypted at rest - All data in transit must be protected from trivial observation or modification - Please see the Secure Transport Policies for a complete list of policies about protecting data in transit - All physical storage devices used by Silly Moose staff to store internal or customer data must be encrypted, including removable storage media - Removable storage media must not be used to hold sensitive internal or client data - All removable storage media containing internal or customer data must be marked and tracked by the owner - Data on removable storage media that is to be retired must be deleted in compliance with the data destruction policies below - Production data must be backed up on a regular basis. This backup process should be enforced using technical controls

Sedi dei data center Stati Uniti

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati Cloud hosted

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati AWS

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati yes

Linee guida per i sub-incaricati https://support.knowledgeowl.com/help/list-of-sub-processors