Tired of the endless to-and-fro between monday.com
and Slack to stay on top of your projects? Enter Integrate Plus for monday.com
, the app designed for Slack and monday.com
users to boost productivity through reduced platform-switching. Edit your monday.com
items directly from Slack and improve team visibility and productivity with targeted team and personal notifications.
:muscle: Improve productivity by reducing endless platform-switching
Avoid spending countless hours every week to-ing and fro-ing between Slack and monday.com
by pushing updates (assigning items, changing status, moving groups, and more) to any and all of your chosen monday.com
boards, right from Slack.
:zap: Get your updates right where your work happens
Quickly configure notifications for your monday.com
board changes to be delivered into a Slack channel, or better yet, use custom actions to automatically target notifications to a Slack user or channels. In either case, edit items on your boards directly from the Slack notifications.
:dart: Get personalized notifications for what’s important to you
Stay on top of your deliverables with to-the-minute updates on assigned and subscribed items on any monday.com
boards in your workspace. We support notifications for update(s) created, status changed, and subitem(s) created for both your assigned and subscribed items.
:speech_balloon: Turn daily conversations into new items or updates
Your Slack conversations are a melting pot of golden insights and ideas all day, every day. Our app converts these Slack messages into new items or updates directly in a monday.com
board, while including message info and original message formatting.
:robot_face: Setup automations using our custom triggers and actions
Supercharge what you can achieve with our monday.com
and Slack integration by deploying monday.com
board automations via our suggested templates. We have custom triggers including emoji reactions that create board items.
Interested to see how Integrate Plus for Slack looks like in action? Check out our bite-sized demos.
We've also put together a comparison chart
on how our app fares against the native monday.com
integration.
Got any questions or concerns? Reach out to us at integrateplus@adaptavist.com
or book a demo.