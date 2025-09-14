Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Swan will retain Customer Data in accordance with our business and contractual obligations. Lead data, Slack interaction logs, and related outreach activity are retained only as long as necessary to fulfill the services provided—typically for the duration of the customer’s active subscription and up to 90 days after termination, unless otherwise required by law or customer request.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Swan will remove Customer Data in accordance with customer instructions and applicable legal requirements. Upon request or termination of service, Swan will delete or anonymize all associated Customer Data within 90 days. Customers can also request data removal at any time, and Swan will comply within 30 days.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Swan stores Customer Data in secure, encrypted databases hosted on industry-leading cloud infrastructure providers (such as AWS ) in data centers located in the United States. Data is encrypted in transit and at rest, and access is strictly controlled and audited for security and compliance.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
yes
Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i
Anthropic Claude
Impostazioni di conservazione LLM
Swan does not retain any customer prompts, Slack messages, or lead data used in LLM interactions beyond the duration of the request. All data is processed in-memory and is not stored, logged, or used for model training by Swan or its providers
Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM
Swan ensures that user data is not used to train shared models and that requests are processed securely and transiently, with no cross-customer data exposure.
Politica di residenza dei dati LLM
Swan’s LLM services store and process data in data centers located in the United States and/or the European Union, depending on the LLM provider used