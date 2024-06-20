Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati Customer data is retained until customers ask us to delete it. However, Personally Identifiable Information is removed if it has not been modified or accessed for 30 days. we anonymize data after 30 days of not being used. In that process we eliminate all PII (name, phone, email, etc.) that can identify the candidate. What remains is the record of the interview itself with no identifying information.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati Customer data is retained until customers ask us to delete it. However, Personally Identifiable Information is removed if it has not been modified or accessed for 30 days. we anonymize data after 30 days of not being used. In that process we eliminate all PII (name, phone, email, etc.) that can identify the candidate. What remains is the record of the interview itself with no identifying information.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati Customer data is retained until customers ask us to delete it. However, Personally Identifiable Information is removed if it has not been modified or accessed for 30 days. we anonymize data after 30 days of not being used. In that process we eliminate all PII (name, phone, email, etc.) that can identify the candidate. What remains is the record of the interview itself with no identifying information.

Sedi dei data center Stati Uniti

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati We host our data in the cloud at AWS data centers

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati AWS

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati yes

Linee guida per i sub-incaricati https://goodtime.io/subprocessors