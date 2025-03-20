Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati User Account. We will retain the information submitted for user accounts as long as they are an active User of Skej. We will also retain contact information if they choose to continue receiving marketing or other communications from us. Legal Obligations. We will keep Personal Information as long as it is necessary to comply with any laws, court orders, and the like. Anonymous Information: We may retain anonymous information as long as it’s legally allowed so that we can continue improving the Site and its Services.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati Users have the right to permanently delete their account and all stored Personal Information by following the instructions on their user account web dashboard (subject to certain exceptions as required by law).

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati We store user data securely using industry-standard cloud infrastructure. Our data storage practices include: Cloud Storage Providers: We store data on secure cloud platforms, including Amazon Web Services (AWS) and MongoDB Atlas, which comply with industry security and privacy standards (e.g., SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, and CCPA). Encryption: All data is encrypted at rest and in transit using AES-256 and TLS protocols. Access Controls: We implement strict access control measures to ensure only authorized personnel can access sensitive data.

Sedi dei data center Stati Uniti

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati All data is cloud hosted on remote servers

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati AWS, Redis, Mongo DB

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati no

L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM) yes

Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i ChatGPT Model 4o, Anthropic Claude 3.5 Sonnet-Latest

Impostazioni di conservazione LLM Both Anthropic and OpenAI may securely retain API inputs and outputs for up to 30 days to provide the services and to identify abuse. After 30 days, API inputs and outputs are removed from our systems, unless we are legally required to retain them.

Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM OpenAI and Anthropic do not train its models using customer or end-user data submitted through the API. This ensures that sensitive business information remains confidential.