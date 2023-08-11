Memo - Confirm Read is your must-have app to ensure your important company announcements are read and acknowledged by our team members. # Track messages that can't be missed 1. Send a message to any Slack channel,

2. Trigger “Ask to acknowledge” message shortcut,

3. Choose one of the four ways the message can be acknowledged - button, button with confirmation, emoji reaction, reply in thread,

4. Choose who in your workspace should receive the request and daily reminders,

5. Track all the acknowledgements in the overview message right in the thread. # Who wants their memos read? :necktie: Managers making sure the new team process will be followed.

:office: HR making sure new company policy reaches all employees.

:briefcase: Legal making sure the new compliance policy is acknowledged by the marketing team.

:closed_lock_with_key: Security making sure all admins are on high alert because of a phishing attempt that’s going around.

:bank: Finance making sure all timesheets are reported by the end of the month.