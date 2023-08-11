Memo - Confirm Read

Criteri di conservazione dei dati
We store data until the bot is deleted. Once the bot is deleted from the Slack team, we remove all their related data.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
We store data until the bot is deleted. Once the bot is deleted from the Slack team, we remove all their related data.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
We store only the necessary data required for the bot to work in our databases. This includes cache'ing some Slack responses.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati