Archive or remove data by emailing legal@tines.io. For further information on your data protection rights, see

Data enters an “expired” state when the account is voluntarily closed. Expired account data may be retained for up to 30 days unless otherwise specified in the current Master Service Agreement (MSA). After this period, the account and related data will be removed. Customers that wish to voluntarily close their account should download their data manually or via the API prior to closing their account. While your account is open, you can granularly archive and remove your data. Additionally, you can specify to remove your data after a specific amount of time (1 hour to 1 year) has elapsed on a per automation workflow basis.