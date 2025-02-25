Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Databook shall retain data as long as the company has a need for its use, or to meet regulatory or contractual requirements. Once data is no longer needed, it shall be securely disposed of or archived. Data owners, in consultation with legal counsel, may determine retention periods for their data.
Please consult https://databook.com/privacy-policy or contact us directly for more information.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Databook shall retain data as long as the company has a need for its use, or to meet regulatory or contractual requirements. Once data is no longer needed, it shall be securely disposed of or archived. Data owners, in consultation with legal counsel, may determine retention periods for their data.
Please consult https://databook.com/privacy-policy or contact us directly for more information.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Databook shall retain data as long as the company has a need for its use, or to meet regulatory or contractual requirements. Once data is no longer needed, it shall be securely disposed of or archived. Data owners, in consultation with legal counsel, may determine retention periods for their data. App related Data (e.g., Slack User to Databook User mapping) is stored on AWS in the United States.
Please consult https://databook.com/privacy-policy or contact us directly for more information.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud Hosted.
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
yes
Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i
OpenAI gpt-4o, Anthropic Claude 3.5 Sonnet
Impostazioni di conservazione LLM
Databook retains data as needed for business, regulatory, or contractual purposes. Customer data is kept up to 30 days post-contract unless stated otherwise. System logs are retained for 18 months before secure disposal or archiving.
Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM
We use a multi-tenant architecture with logical data isolation to keep customer data separate and secure. Data is accessible only within the same tenant, with strict controls preventing cross-tenant access.
Politica di residenza dei dati LLM
Customer data is stored and processed in US-based data centers (US-East, US-West). We comply with GDPR, CCPA, and use SCCs for cross-border transfers. Our third-party providers, like AWS, adhere to strict data residency regulations and certifications.