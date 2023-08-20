Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Sidekick regularly backs up customer data per Data Backup Policy. By default, Sidekick stores its customer's data indefinitely. We might choose to delete the customer’s data at any point after the customer contract ends for efficiency reasons. Customers have an option to request their data to be deleted from Our servers.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Customer's have an option to request their data to be removed. For the data removal request, the customer should not have an active account and should first de-activate their Sidekick account by removing all dependent applications and cease the use of platform for atleast 60 days. To request removal, customer can email us as contact@trysidekick.com. We may not always be able to delete all of the data due to technical or other unforeseen constraints.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
All sensitive data including but not limited to access passwords, keys and authorization IDs are encrypted with market leading encryption algorithms and policies. Active backups are kept for a rolling period of 30 days to ensure continuity of services.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
The data is hosted on cloud using amazon aws.
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no