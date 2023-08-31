Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati Mermaid charts and their PNG renderings are not stored on our servers. They are generated on the fly and immediately uploaded to your Slack workspace. Even if the upload fails or is canceled, we don't persist any copy. You can always reach out to hello@mermaid-preview.com for additional support or questions.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati Mermaid charts and their PNG renderings are not stored on our servers. They are generated on the fly and immediately uploaded to your Slack workspace. Even if the upload fails or is canceled, we don't persist any copy. You can always reach out to hello@mermaid-preview.com for additional support or questions.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati Mermaid charts and their PNG renderings are not stored on our servers. They are generated on the fly and immediately uploaded to your Slack workspace. Even if the upload fails or is canceled, we don't persist any copy. You can always reach out to hello@mermaid-preview.com for additional support or questions.

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati Fly.io / Upstash