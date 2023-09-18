Criteri di conservazione dei dati
We retain your personal information for as long as necessary to provide the app functionality and comply with our legal obligations.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
You can delete your personal information from the app at any time via the app's settings or by uninstalling the app from your device. Additionally, you can revoke the app's access to your Slack account at any time by going to [https://slack.com/apps/manage] and removing the app from your authorized apps list.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
We will store customer data in accordance with local laws of the regions in which the +Reception Cloud iOS application is available.
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no