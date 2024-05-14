WORKS Calendar

In principle, we will destroy, without delay, the Customer's personal information once the purpose for its collection and use has been satisfied. If the personal information retention period agreed by the information subject has elapsed or the purpose of processing has been achieved, but it is still necessary to retain the personal information in accordance with internal policies and other related laws, then the personal information shall be transferred to a separate DB (or a separate document container for paper files) and safely stored for a certain period before being destroyed. The following are the procedures and methods for destroying personal information. 1. Discarding procedure - We establish a personal information destruction plan for personal information that must be destroyed and destroy such information. We select the personal information for which the reason for destruction has occurred, and destroy the personal information with the approval of the personal information security officer. 2. Destruction methods - Personal information printed on paper will be destroyed by shredding or incinerating. - Personal information saved in electronic formats will be deleted via a technical deletion method that destroys data permanently. For more details please visit our privacy policy webpage at