PullNotifier for Github

Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Personal Information: Retained for 12 months or as necessary to fulfill business or legal obligations.
GitHub and Slack Metadata: Includes public usernames, avatars, channel and workspace names. This data is retained as long as it is necessary for the operation of MantaPR.
GitHub Pull/Merge Request Metadata: Erased four months after the closure of the pull/merge request.
Legal and Compliance Needs: Data may be retained longer if required by law or for legitimate business purposes.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
User-Requested Deletion: Users can request data deletion via the website or email (gabriel@manta.so). MantaPR will delete the information as practicable, adhering to legal and record-keeping requirements.
Automatic Data Deletion: Data linked to pull/merge requests is automatically erased four months after closure.
Exceptions: In compliance with GDPR and other regulations, certain data may not be deleted upon request if there are valid legal grounds or requirements to retain it.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Secure Storage: MantaPR ensures that the data collected is stored securely, using industry-standard security measures.
Access Controls: Strict access controls are in place to ensure that only authorized personnel have access to stored data.
Data Integrity: Regular audits and checks are conducted to ensure the accuracy and integrity of the data stored.
Third-Party Services: If using third-party services for data storage, MantaPR ensures that these services are compliant with relevant privacy and security standards.
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud hosted
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
Vercel
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no