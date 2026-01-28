Criteri di conservazione dei dati
ThoughtSpot will retain Customer Data for as long as the Workspace and ThoughtSpot account exists.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
ThoughtSpot will remove Customer Data when a user is deleted from the workspace or when a user disconnects the App from their ThoughtSpot account.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Customer Data is stored redundantly at multiple locations in our hosting provider’s data centers to ensure availability. Data is continuously backed up to allow recovery from a major disaster.
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
yes
Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i
ThoughtSpot Spotter uses foundational LLMs from the Azure OpenAI Service, specifically GPT-4T and GPT-4O, depending on the situation.
Impostazioni di conservazione LLM
ThoughtSpot's AI does not retain customer data; it is deleted after processing.
Azure OpenAI GPT: Data is ephemeral, used only for query processing, with logging disabled.
Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM
Customer metadata is processed only within the context of the user's query and is isolated per tenant. ThoughtSpot does not use customer data to train or improve AI technologies.
Politica di residenza dei dati LLM
Customer data is not persisted (or logged) as part of Microsoft Azure and OpenAI’s safety monitoring processes.
As such, data sent to the GPT models is ephemeral and to process a user’s query.