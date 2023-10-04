Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Data is retained in accordance with governing laws and regulations:
Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX): Financial records must be retained for a minimum of seven years.
Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act (GLBA): Requires the protection of nonpublic personal information, and the implementation of a comprehensive information security program.
Retention periods may be adjusted based on legal requirements, contractual obligations, or business needs. After the designated retention period expires, data will be securely deleted or destroyed.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Data is archived and removed in accordance with the above data retention policy. For data that falls outside of those regulations or for questions please email help@mercury.com
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
All data is stored securely using modern encryption in our hosted cloud environment.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Hosted on cloud
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no