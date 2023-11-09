Create, assign, and track tasks — all without leaving Slack!

Yama lets you create collaborative lists in Slack so everyone can get clear on what needs to be done and who is doing what without drowning in back-and-forth messages on Slack, learning new tools, or needing to check external websites. Get things done without the messiness of combing through the Slack message history, convincing the team to check another tool, or spending time chasing updates. :dart: Alignment where conversations are happening

Quickly clarify what needs to be done and who is doing what without drowning in back-and-forth messages on Slack. Create a collaborative list and get alignment in the channels where the discussion is going on. :bulb: Clarity without clutter

Get a clear picture of the current status of work without the hassles of constant check-ins, chasing updates, or digging through dozens of conversations or tools. :raised_hands: Easy for anyone to learn and use

Let team members complete items, assign owners, add new items, or create their own lists. No need to learn any new tools or interfaces. If you know how to use Slack, you know how to use Yama. :eyes: Effortless for the team to stay in the loop

No need for anyone to bounce between external apps or click yet another link. Yama lets the team stay in the loop on progress without leaving Slack. Ready to get started? Just type in /yama in the channel you want to create your list after installing the app!