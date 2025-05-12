Cloudchipr

Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati Our data retention policy is crafted to ensure responsible data management. We retain data for specific periods based on its type. For Slack, we only retain tokens, and these tokens are removed when a customer deactivates their account or removes the Slack integration.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati We routinely archive data for redundancy and security reasons. Upon customer request, we initiate a secure removal process. Apart from Slack tokens, we do not retain any customer information on our side.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati We store all sensitive data in the database. It is encrypted at rest with Cloud KMS (AWS KMS) and we use an in-transit encrypted connection to the database.

Sedi dei data center Stati Uniti

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati Cloud hosted

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati AWS

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati no