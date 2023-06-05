Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati We retain data while the customer is actively using our service. Data can also be deleted or removed at any time during or following the contract term by emailing privacy@navattic.com with the details of the deletion request.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati Data can be deleted upon request at any time throughout or following the contract term using by emailing privacy@navattic.com with the details of the deletion request.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati Data will be stored to provide the services at hand. Our data management policy includes technical controls like encryption (TLS 1.2, AES-256), logical segregation of workspaces, and data cleansing policies following termination of agreements. We also have organizational policies such as routine access reviews, least privileged access rights, and application request policies to ensure that data is only handled by employees when necessary.

Sedi dei data center Stati Uniti

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati Navattic's data is hosted on Vercel and PlanetScale, both of which are hosted on AWS under the hood.

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati AWS

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati yes

Linee guida per i sub-incaricati https://www.navattic.com/legal/subprocessors