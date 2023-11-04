Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati Oliv only stores a subset of any information you knowingly provide to us. The data is kept around as long the user is authenticated and continues to use the app. We delete any information related to the user once the user wants to delete the app within 60 days

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati We'll stop displaying your User Submissions (except Limited Audience and Public ones). However, complete deletion may not be possible, and content may remain viewable elsewhere if copied by other users. Users can request data deletion by writing to hi@oliv.ai.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati All of the customer's data is stored on our server and encrypted and backed up securely to AWS servers. The server can be accessed only by a couple of our senior devs and all the accesses made are audited and logged. No one else can access this data

Sedi dei data center Stati Uniti

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati Cloud-hosted on AWS

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati AWS

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati no

L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM) yes

Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i Vanilla GPT4 Turbo

Impostazioni di conservazione LLM No retention

Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM No tenancy