Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Topotal will retain Customer Data in accordance with our internal data retention policy, which ensures data is only retained as long as necessary for the purposes of providing and improving our services, fulfilling contractual obligations, and complying with legal requirements. Customer Data is subject to secure deletion upon account termination or upon request, as outlined in our Terms of Service.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Topotal will remove or archive Customer Data in accordance with our data handling policies. Upon termination of services or by customer request, all associated Customer Data will be securely deleted or anonymized within a reasonable timeframe, unless retention is required by law. Archived data is stored in a secure, access-controlled environment.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Waroom stores Customer Data using reputable third-party cloud infrastructure providers located in regions that ensure compliance with applicable data protection laws. Data is encrypted in transit and at rest, and access is restricted to authorized personnel only.
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
yes
Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i
Open AI GPT-4.1 mini
Impostazioni di conservazione LLM
LLM input/output data may be cached for up to 1 hour to support performance optimization and abuse detection. After this period, cached data is securely deleted. No data is used for model training or retained beyond the temporary cache.
Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM
Topotal uses shared (multi-tenant) infrastructure to access OpenAI GPT-4.1 mini. No customer-specific fine-tuning is performed, and request data is isolated per session. User data is not used to train or improve the underlying model.
Politica di residenza dei dati LLM
LLM-related processing is performed on infrastructure located in Japan or the United States. Prompts and responses are transmitted and may be temporarily cached in either region, depending on availability, using providers trusted by Topotal.