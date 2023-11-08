Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Coffee Pot retains customer data only for as long as necessary to operate the Slack app and provide its core functionality. Message content is not stored unless required for a specific feature, and metadata is retained only as long as needed for technical, operational, or legal reasons. Data is removed once it is no longer required to fulfill these purposes or when a customer requests deletion.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Customer data is deleted as soon as it is no longer required for delivering the app’s functionality or for fulfilling legal obligations. Slack workspace owners or users may request deletion of their data at any time by contacting hi@flowifyapps.com
, and all associated data will be promptly removed. Coffee Pot does not store unnecessary message content and archives no long-term logs beyond operational needs.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Data is stored securely on Google Cloud Run and Firestore, with encryption in transit (TLS) and strict access controls. Only minimal data required for operating the Slack app—such as workspace metadata, user IDs, and interaction metadata—is stored. No unnecessary message content is retained. Website data is hosted on Cloudflare Pages, which also follows GDPR-compliant practices.
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud-hosted.
The Slack app backend runs on Google Cloud Run, and stored metadata is kept in Google Firestore. The website is hosted via Cloudflare Pages. All systems follow GDPR-compliant security measures.
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
Google Cloud, Cloudflare Pages (for website hosting)
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no