:coffee: Coffee Pot – Build Stronger Connections, One Coffee Chat at a Time Coffee Pot helps your team stay connected and foster a positive culture by creating casual, friendly coffee chats directly in Slack. Whether your team is remote, hybrid, or in-office, Coffee Pot makes it easy to spark meaningful conversations and strengthen relationships across your organization. How It Works:

1. Start a Round

Launch a coffee chat round in minutes using /start_coffee_date or the Start New Round button. Choose the channel, group size, and sign-up method that works best for your team. 2. Flexible Sign-Ups

Coffee Pot is fully customizable to your use case. Participants can join via:

- Reacting to a message with an emoji

- Clicking a “Join” button

- Automatically including everyone in a channel This makes it easy to accommodate teams of any size and engagement level. 3. Run the Match

Matches can be started manually when you’re ready, or scheduled to run automatically at a set time. Coffee Pot ensures diverse, engaging groupings so team members meet new colleagues each round. 4. Icebreakers & Suggestions

Each group gets a suggested topic to kick off the conversation, helping break the ice and make chats fun and effortless. 5. Cheers!

Matched participants receive a private group DM to plan their coffee date. It’s simple, casual, and encourages authentic conversations. Why Teams Love Coffee Pot:

- Totally Free – All features are available at no cost, making it easy to foster connection without hitting a paywall.

- Customizable Experience – Choose how participants join, the size of groups, and when matches happen. Coffee Pot adapts to your team’s workflow.

- Diverse Pairings – Our algorithm ensures participants meet different colleagues each round, creating opportunities for cross-team bonding.

- Seamless Slack Integration – Everything happens within Slack—no external apps or logins required. --- Bring people together, spark conversation, and build a stronger team culture effortlessly. Coffee Pot is the fun, easy way to connect your team—one coffee chat at a time.