Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Simple Uptime data keeps data only during the time user uses the app in accordance to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. To prevent fraud, the data related to their team is deleted latest 24 months after uninstalling the application.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Simple Uptime will remove users data per request. If user has a paid plan, we reserve the right to wait one month until the paid period ends to ensure that payment is not disputed and there is no fraud involved.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Simple Uptime is committed to safeguarding your data and ensuring transparent, responsible data storage practices. We store data from your team and team members who have interacted with the bot. Data is stored securely on our servers, located in Europe.
Sedi dei data center
Germania
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
Neon
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no