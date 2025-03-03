CodeRabbit Agent brings an agentic SDLC to engineering teams in Slack, turning your existing Slack channels into collaborative development environments. It executes SDLC workflows directly in Slack while preserving shared knowledge. Unlike individual-centric coding tools, it enables governance, memory control, channel-based scoping, and cost visibility for engineering leaders. CodeRabbit Agent writes and reviews production-ready code using its advanced context engine, combining insights from your codebase, team knowledge base, tickets, documentation, observability tools, and cloud systems. It delivers a CLI-like development experience within Slack, allowing you to start anywhere and resume anytime—all in real time with your team collaborating together. Disclaimers This app uses AI (Large Language Models) to generate responses. AI-generated outputs may occasionally be inaccurate, incomplete, or outdated. Users should independently verify important information and not rely solely on AI-generated responses for decisions involving legal, financial, medical, or other critical matters. Responses do not constitute professional advice. Some features, including the AI Agent/Assistant functionality, require a paid Slack plan. These features may not be available or may have limited functionality on free Slack plans.