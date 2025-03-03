Criteri di conservazione dei dati
We pull the data from GitHub PRs and generate the reports. We do not store in on our servers.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
There is no data collected from Slack that is stored. Organizations would already have given access to CodeRabbit for their code in the code repositories
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
There is no data collected from Slack that is stored. Organizations would already have given access to CodeRabbit for their code in the code repositories
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
GCP
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
yes
Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i
OpenAI, Anthropic
Impostazioni di conservazione LLM
Any information gathered as part of a chat with CodeRabbit bot in Slack is transient and limited to that chat invocation. That data is not stored anywhere.
Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM
Any information gathered as part of a chat with CodeRabbit bot in Slack is transient and limited to that chat invocation. That data is not stored anywhere.
Politica di residenza dei dati LLM
Any information gathered as part of a chat with CodeRabbit bot in Slack is transient and limited to that chat invocation. That data is not stored anywhere.