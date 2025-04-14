Coffee & Donut Chat • Alfy

« We're absolutely thrilled with Alfy. It was incredibly easy to implement, and our entire team adores it. It has allowed us to break down team silos. »‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾
Melissa Duncan, People and Culture Specialist
« We are happy to have Alfy installed on our Slack, the employees are delighted to connect every week for a virtual coffee. Our remote and distributed teams now feel closer! »
Kelsey Wilson, Office Manager
« I've been trying to find an affordable solution to automate peer-to-peer coffee talk for over a year now. Very appreciative to the Alfy Matching team! »
Kris Anderson, Employee Experience Manager
:handshake: Peer-to-peer matching — Connect employees for a quick chat.Check out product documentation to learn more!
:people_holding_hands: Choose group size — Group pairs, 3, 4 or 5 people together
:repeat: Choose Frequency — You can either meet weekly, every 2, 3 or 4 weeks.
:date: Scheduling assistant — Alfy will help you find a time slots for all participants to meet. (Google Calendar Integration)
:speech_balloon: Conversation starters — Alfy suggests ice-breakers to remove akward moments when meeting new people.
:dancers: Smart random matching — Default matching option. Alfy makes sure that people don't meet twice the same person.
:bar_chart: Dashboard for session editing and details — Preview matches in advance. Choose to redraw or update manually
:100: All in Slack — No-one wants another app to register. This application is 100% in Slack.
:one: It is 100% in Slack (no other apps to signup)‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾
:two: It is the easiest to use (source)
:three: It is the cheapest — up to 75% cheaper compared to competition
We develop apps for Slack to help companies provide the best work experience to their employees.
:coffee: Alfy — Coffee and Donut Chat
:birthday: Billy — Birthday and work anniversary celebrations
:clap: Clappy — Kudos, Praise, Shoutout
:palm_tree: Palmy — Vacation & Leave Tracker
:octopus: Pulsy — Polls, Surveys & eNPS
:card_index_dividers: Linky — Org Chart & Employee Directory
:clipboard: Stany — Daily Asynchronous Standups
Rivedi i dettagli per comprendere meglio le regole di protezione dell'app. Per scoprire di più sulla valutazione delle app per l’area di lavoro, visita il Centro assistenza.