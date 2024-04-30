Criteri di conservazione dei dati

Duonut is a provider of a service, and not the owner of the collected data. So ultimately it’s the person who sends out a Duonut activity who’s responsible for how collected data is handled. However, as a service provider we do process all kinds of data and have lots of responsibilities too. What do you do with all the data, and why do you do it? *Fulfilling our end of the deal, so you can use our service *Sending you emails or other comms *Using your browsing behavior on our sites for profiling purposes. This lets us send you personalized content. *Signing you in from third-parties (social media platforms etc.) *Complementing data we have from third parties (requires individual opt-ins), to send you better personalized content *Investigating things to prevent fraud, spam, phishing, and other no-no activities *Dissociating you (the person) from you (the profile), to analyze user trends and get better at what we do If I deleted my account would you positively, absolutely delete all my data? Yes, but the authorities could tell us to do otherwise. So unless you’re up to no good, don’t worry. How do I know Duonut sticks to their side of the deal? We can give you what you need to feel confident about it, including a paid auditing option. We retain Personal Information about you for as long as you have an open account with us or as otherwise necessary to provide you with our Services. In some cases we retain Personal Information for longer, if doing so is necessary to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes or collect fees owed, or is otherwise permitted or required by applicable law, rule or regulation. We may further retain information in an anonymous or aggregated form where that information would not identify you personally.