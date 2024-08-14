Criteri di conservazione dei dati
The timr app for Slack limits data retention to only essential identifiers linking Slack and timr user accounts. No personal or operational data from Slack or timr is stored, ensuring a minimal data footprint.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Identifiers are retained only as long as necessary to maintain account linkage. Users have the right to request the deletion of these identifiers, aligning with GDPR compliance and user data control.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
The app employs robust security measures to protect the stored identifiers. Despite the minimal data stored, the focus remains on ensuring the security and privacy of these identifiers.
Sedi dei data center
Germania
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud hosted
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
Hetzner
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no