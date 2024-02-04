TeaTime.Chat

Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Data is retained for as long as necessary to provide the service.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
If a customer uninstalls the app via the Slack app store, all app installation information including app configuration data will be immediately removed. Customer information required to maintain past subscription information will be maintained to allow customers to view historical information such as past invoices.
If customers wishes to delete this information, they can contact us and we will remove their information within 90 days.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Data is stored by our hosting provider. We have configured regular backups of this data.
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no