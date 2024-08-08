Gumloop connects Slack with powerful AI workflows seamlessly.
Drag, drop, and connect AI and app actions on a visual canvas to automate your daily workflows without writing code. Gumloop lets you ship internal tools, notifications and Slack adjacent solutions 10× faster than traditional development.
What can you do with Gumloop + Slack:
Read Slack messages: read messages from Slack to be used within your AI workflows.
Write Slack messages: send messages into Slack channels (updates, reports, summaries, reminders etc).
Create AI-powered bots for Slack to perform tasks: create Gumloop agents and add them to Slack channels of your choosing. Agents can be interacted with by tagging @Gumloop and describing your prompts.
Disclaimer: Using Gumloop’s AI capabilities may generate inaccurate responses, summaries or other outputs. Users should be cautious about relying on any AI outputs.
Practical use cases of Gumloop + Slack:
• Automatically post updates from CRMs, project tools, or databases to the right Slack channels.
• Turn saved messages or emoji reactions into new tasks, tickets, or notes.
• Summarize threads or highlight key updates using AI.
• Trigger complex multi-step workflows directly from Slack commands.
• Bring data from services like Google Sheets, Notion, HubSpot, or Linear into Slack in real time.
How to get started
1. Install Gumloop for Slack and connect your workspace.
2. Sign up free to build your first flow → https://gumloop.com
3. Explore plans and pricing → https://gumloop.com/pricing
Why teams choose Gumloop
• Visual, no-code workflow builder
• 100+ ready-to-use app and AI connectors
• Secure and SOC 2 Type II compliant infrastructure
Pricing
Gumloop has a free tier but is most powerful on our premium (paid) tiers.
Check out our solo tier if you’d like to automate independently or our team tier if you’d like to collaborate with others on automations.
See our pricing here: https://www.gumloop.com/pricing