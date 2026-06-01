Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati Our data retention policy is to retain the data indefinitely, unless a deletion request is made by the customer or is no longer needed.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati Customers can request a data purge at any time, and AutoRFP.ai will security dispose of it within 30 days.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati AutoRFP.ai encrypts data at rest and in transit using AES-256 encryption.

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati yes

Linee guida per i sub-incaricati https://autorfp.ai/trust/subprocessors

L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM) yes

Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i OpenAI via Azure, Anthropic via AWS, and Google Gemini models

Impostazioni di conservazione LLM Prompts and generated content are stored securely for up to 30 days for abuse monitoring purposes. No prompts or completions are stored in the model itself.

Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM Customer data is logically isolated and secured using technical measures such as transport encryption, compute security perimeter, and tokenisation of text. Customer interactions with the model are logically isolated and secured.