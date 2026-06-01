Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Our data retention policy is to retain the data indefinitely, unless a deletion request is made by the customer or is no longer needed.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Customers can request a data purge at any time, and AutoRFP.ai will security dispose of it within 30 days.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
AutoRFP.ai encrypts data at rest and in transit using AES-256 encryption.
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
yes
Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i
OpenAI via Azure, Anthropic via AWS, and Google Gemini models
Impostazioni di conservazione LLM
Prompts and generated content are stored securely for up to 30 days for abuse monitoring purposes. No prompts or completions are stored in the model itself.
Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM
Customer data is logically isolated and secured using technical measures such as transport encryption, compute security perimeter, and tokenisation of text. Customer interactions with the model are logically isolated and secured.
Politica di residenza dei dati LLM
Data is processed within the customer-specified Azure geography. For standard deployments, data may be processed between regions within the specified geography for operational purposes. Data stored at rest remains in the customer-specified geography.