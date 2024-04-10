Criteri di conservazione dei dati
SmartRecruiters are guided by the data retention periods stipulated by law, as well as by the business needs of the company.
The SmartRecruiters platform includes a customer-configurable data retention policy which can be configured on a per country basis.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
The Smartrecruiters platform will anonymise personal data based on the data retention policies set by the customer in the platform.
Users are deactivated either manually or if the SSO is deactivated.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
SmartRecruiters assign clearly defined retention periods to our information to ensure it is kept for an appropriate length of time. For each information has been assigned an action that should be performed before the expiration of the indicated retention period. 1. Review – means verification of the information before changing the status and the result of this revision should be marked as a: a. Delete b. Permanent i. Documents which have been marked for permanent preservation must not be deleted. c. Temporary extension to review again at a future date (in exceptional cases justified by law) 2. Delete – means removing, wiping, and disposing of the data without the obligation to notify the Data Owner. The retention schedule is structured by function, not by management. By adopting a functional approach, we can ensure that the schedule will not necessarily change in the case of organizational restructuring and that information held by multiple managements is placed on the Schedule.
The customer account’s data is hosted in the AWS DC specified in the customer’s order form: Frankfurt, Sydney or Ohio (choice of the customer).
Sedi dei data center
Australia, Germania, Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
SmartRecruiters is hosting its infrastructure with Amazon Web Services.
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
Amazon Web Services
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no