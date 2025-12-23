Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Slack access tokens are retained only as long as the integration remains connected and valid. Customers can disconnect the integration at any time.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Access and refresh tokens are not archived or backed up separately. Once deleted or revoked, they are permanently removed from our systems.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Tokens are stored in our managed cloud PostgreSQL database with AES-256 encryption at rest and TLS in transit. Access is restricted to application services with least-privilege credentials.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
cloud hosted
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no