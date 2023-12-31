Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Catch Up AI retains only the minimum Slack data required to provide peer recognition and feedback features. We collect and store:
OAuth tokens and installation metadata: Retained until the app is uninstalled or a workspace admin requests deletion
Slack user identifiers (email and Slack user ID): Used to map Slack users to accounts in our system, cached for up to 30 days for performance
User responses to questions: When users interact with question flows via Slack button actions, their responses are stored as part of our peer recognition system.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Workspace admins can request deletion at any time by emailing info@thecatchup.ai. After verification, we immediately halt processing for that workspace, revoke OAuth tokens, and queue deletion across our online systems. Online systems are completed within 7 days; backups are removed upon scheduled rotation (up to 30 days). We can process user‑level or workspace‑level deletions. Written confirmation is available upon request.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
All data in transit uses TLS 1.2+ and data at rest is encrypted with AWS KMS‑managed keys. Access to production is restricted to least‑privileged personnel with MFA. Secrets are stored encrypted. We maintain audit logs for access to production systems.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud hosted on AWS (US). We use ECS/Fargate for compute, RDS Postgres for relational data, S3 for object storage, ElastiCache/Redis for caching, SQS for queues, and CloudWatch/KMS for logging and encryption. All data in transit uses TLS 1.2+ and data at rest is encrypted with AWS KMS‑managed keys.
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no