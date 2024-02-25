My Quizzes

Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati We hold your privacy and data security in the highest regard. For the free plan, data is retained for a period of 90 days from their creation. For the paid plan, your data is retained as long as you continue to use our services. If you desire to have your data removed, you can request it by contacting us at team@tailrec.io. You can make this request at any time or when uninstalling our app.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati Bubble Tea offers users the option to delete their data by submitting a request to team@tailrec.io. Additionally, if you uninstall the app, your data will be automatically removed after a 14-day period. However, please note that if you reinstall the app within 14 days, the data cleanup process will be halted.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati Bubble Tea ensures the safety of all customer information by storing it in a secure and encrypted cloud provider. We adhere to industry security standards to guarantee data security during transmission and while at rest. Moreover, we employ encryption techniques to safeguard all textual data provided by customers, utilizing periodically rotated data keys.

Sedi dei data center Stati Uniti

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati Cloud hosted

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati AWS

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati yes

Linee guida per i sub-incaricati https://tailrec.io/security-and-compliance#subprocessors

L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM) yes

Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i gpt-4o

Impostazioni di conservazione LLM LLM data retention settings are controlled by OpenAI and cannot be modified by customers.

Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM We use pre-trained models provided by the OpenAI API, and do not offer fine-tuning services for our customers. Each request is processed independently, with no prior context carried over between requests.