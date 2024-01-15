Happenstance

Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Data from a user includes information about their social networks (e.g. who they are connected to, provided by them via upload), searches they run on our platform, account details, etc. Data is retained until it is requested to be deleted.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
We delete data when a user deletes their account or if they request specific data to be deleted.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Data is stored in our Postgres database or AWS S3 with encryption and strict access control.
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
yes
Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i
OpenAI and Anthropic
Impostazioni di conservazione LLM
This passes through directly to OpenAI and Anthropic's policies. We do not do any training of LLMs ourselves.
Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM
This passes through directly to OpenAI and Anthropic's policies. We do not do any training of LLMs ourselves.
Politica di residenza dei dati LLM
This passes through directly to OpenAI and Anthropic's policies. We do not do any training of LLMs ourselves.