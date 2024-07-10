Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati ‍We keep Personal Information related to your Account for as long as it is needed to fulfill the purposes for which it was collected, to provide our services, to deal with possible legal claims, to comply with our business interests and/or to abide by all applicable laws. Thereafter, we either delete Personal Information about you or de-identify it.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati All user data is deleted upon account deletion or by request. Users can delete their account in Circleback by going to Settings → Account.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati ‍The security of your Personal Information is important to us. We follow generally accepted, reasonable, and appropriate standards to protect the Personal Information submitted to us, both during transmission and once it is received. In deciding what is reasonable and appropriate we take into account the risks involved and the nature of the information.

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati yes

Linee guida per i sub-incaricati https://security.circleback.ai

L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM) yes

Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i OpenAI, Anthropic. Learn more at https://security.circleback.ai.

Impostazioni di conservazione LLM Customer data is not stored by LLM providers and is not used for training models. Learn more at https://security.circleback.ai.

Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM Data is processed in the United States. Learn more at https://security.circleback.ai.