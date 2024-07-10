Criteri di conservazione dei dati
We keep Personal Information related to your Account for as long as it is needed to fulfill the purposes for which it was collected, to provide our services, to deal with possible legal claims, to comply with our business interests and/or to abide by all applicable laws. Thereafter, we either delete Personal Information about you or de-identify it.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
All user data is deleted upon account deletion or by request. Users can delete their account in Circleback by going to Settings → Account.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
The security of your Personal Information is important to us. We follow generally accepted, reasonable, and appropriate standards to protect the Personal Information submitted to us, both during transmission and once it is received. In deciding what is reasonable and appropriate we take into account the risks involved and the nature of the information.
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
yes
Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i
Impostazioni di conservazione LLM
Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM
Politica di residenza dei dati LLM