Relevance AI

Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Our data retention policy ensures that customer data is maintained indefinitely while they remain subscribed to our services. This approach allows us to provide seamless and continuous service, ensuring that all necessary data is readily available to support customer needs and enhance their experience with our platform.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
We prioritize customer control over their data, offering the flexibility to request data deletion at their convenience. This empowers customers to manage their data according to their preferences, ensuring that their information is only retained as long as they deem necessary. Upon request, we promptly and securely remove data, respecting customer privacy and compliance requirements.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
We employ advanced encryption protocols both in transit and at rest, safeguarding data against unauthorized access and potential breaches. We use multi-factor authentication and continuous monitoring systems, to detect and respond to any security threats promptly. Regular security audits and compliance checks are conducted to maintain our high standards of data protection.
Sedi dei data center
Australia, Regno Unito, Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud hosted.
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
yes
Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i
GPT 3.5, GPT4. GPT 4o, O1, CLaude V3 Opus, Claude V3 Sonnet, Claude V3 Haiku
Impostazioni di conservazione LLM
We implement a zero-retention setting for all data processed by our language models. This means that no data is stored or retained after processing.
Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM
Our LLM data residency policy ensures that all language model data is securely hosted within AWS Bedrock and Azure OpenAI environments.
Politica di residenza dei dati LLM
Our LLM data residency policy ensures that all language model data is securely hosted within specific regional locations to meet diverse compliance and regulatory requirements. We utilize data centers located in US East, Australia East, and EU London,