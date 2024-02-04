Criteri di conservazione dei dati
For the most up-to-date information, always refer to https://www.canva.com/policies/privacy-policy. Following termination or deactivation of your User account, Canva will retain your profile information and User Content for a commercially reasonable time, and for as long as we have a valid purpose to do so. In particular, Canva will retain your information for the purpose of complying with its legal and audit obligations, and for backup and archival purposes.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
For the most up-to-date information, always refer to https://www.canva.com/policies/privacy-policy. You can delete your Canva account from the Account Settings page. All your designs, folders, templates, uploads, as well as teams and apps that you created will be permanently deleted as well.
Should you wish to make a request in respect of your personal information please contact us at privacy@canva.com. You also have the right to object to our processing of personal data about you in order to send you marketing and we will stop processing data for that purpose. In some circumstances Canva will not be able to comply with a request that you make in respect of your personal data. If we are unable to remove any of your information, we will let you know why. For example, we may not be able to provide a copy of your information where it infringes on the rights of another User. For our Community, we will remove your profile information where possible , but this may have been indexed by search engines or copied by other Users or included in the body of posts. We may also be required to retain certain information that you ask us to delete for various reasons, such as where there is a legal requirement to do so. In some cases, you may have shared your information with third parties, such as by publishing a design on a third party’s website. In that case Canva will not be able to delete the information, and you will need to contact that third party directly.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
For the most up-to-date information, always refer to https://www.canva.com/policies/privacy-policy. Your information collected through Canva will be stored and processed in the United States, Australia and any other country in which Canva or its subsidiaries, affiliates or service providers maintain facilities. Canva transfers information that we collect about you, including personal information, to affiliated entities, and to other third parties across borders and from your country or jurisdiction to other countries or jurisdictions around the world. As a result, we may transfer information, including personal information, to a country and jurisdiction that does not have the same data protection laws as your jurisdiction. However, we always take steps to ensure that your information remains protected wherever it is stored and processed in accordance with applicable laws. Where required under applicable laws, you consent to the transfer of information to the U.S. or any other country in which Canva or its parent, subsidiaries, affiliates or service providers maintain facilities and the use and disclosure of information about you as described in this Privacy Policy.
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud-hosted
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
yes
Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i
Our API providers include: OpenAI; and AWS Bedrock.
Impostazioni di conservazione LLM
Our LLMs have zero-data retention.
Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM
We operate both single and multi-tenancy LLMs.
Politica di residenza dei dati LLM