MirrorWeb Insight for Slack

Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati 6.1 This Section 6 sets out our data retention policies and procedure, which are designed to help ensure that we comply with our legal obligations in relation to the retention and deletion of personal data. 6.2 Personal data that we process for any purpose or purposes shall not be kept for longer than is necessary for that purpose or those purposes. 6.3 We will retain your personal data as follows: (a) personal data will be retained for a minimum period of 36 months following 25th May 2018, and for a maximum period of 60 months following 25th May 2018. 6.4 In some cases it is not possible for us to specify in advance the periods for which your personal data will be retained. In such cases, we will determine the period of retention based on the following criteria: (a) the period of retention of your personal data will be determined based on the relevancy of our information to your company or job title. 6.5 Notwithstanding the other provisions of this Section 6, we may retain your personal data where such retention is necessary for compliance with a legal obligation to which we are subject, or in order to protect your vital interests or the vital interests of another natural person.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati 6.3 We will retain your personal data as follows: (a) personal data will be retained for a minimum period of 36 months following 25th May 2018, and for a maximum period of 60 months following 25th May 2018. 6.4 In some cases it is not possible for us to specify in advance the periods for which your personal data will be retained. In such cases, we will determine the period of retention based on the following criteria: (a) the period of retention of your personal data will be determined based on the relevancy of our information to your company or job title. 6.5 Notwithstanding the other provisions of this Section 6, we may retain your personal data where such retention is necessary for compliance with a legal obligation to which we are subject, or in order to protect your vital interests or the vital interests of another natural person. MirrorWeb customers have a defined retention policy, which is typically 7 years for our communications archival customers. After the specified retention period, customer data will be permanently deleted from our systems. Data is archived during the retention period and fully removed after this timeframe, except where legally required to retain specific information.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati 10.1 We use cookies for the following purposes: (a) personalisation - we use cookies to store information about your preferences and to personalise the website for you (cookies used for this purpose are: Google Analytics, Google Adwords (b) analysis - we use cookies to help us to analyse the use and performance of our website and services (cookies used for this purpose are: Google Analytics, Google Adwords (c) cookie consent - we use cookies to store your preferences in relation to the use of cookies more generally Customer data is securely stored on MirrorWeb’s AWS cloud infrastructure. Sensitive customer data is not stored in cookies, and all processing involving customer data is carried out on secure servers or microservices compliant with industry standards. All data is encrypted both at rest and in transit to ensure maximum protection.

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati Cloud hosted

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati AWS

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati no